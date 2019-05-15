Hurricanes will make ACC Network debut against North Carolina

Miami's Romeo Finley runs back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 27, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will make its ACC Network debut when the Hurricanes travel to North Carolina in September.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times Wednesday for its early slate of games.

Miami's Sept. 7 meeting with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, will be its first-ever appearance on the ACC's new flagship channel, set to debut in August. The game will kick off at 8 p.m.

The Sept. 14 home opener against Bethune-Cookman will kick off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Miami's Aug. 24 season opener against rival Florida in Orlando was previously announced as a 7 p.m. kickoff time on ESPN. The Hurricanes will also face FIU at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Marlins Park.

The remaining game times will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.