Hurricanes will play third straight game on ACC Network

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline during the first half against the Florida Gators, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Miami fans may want to consider dropping Comcast if the Hurricanes keep appearing on the ACC Network.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Miami's Sept. 21 game against Central Michigan will kick off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network, which is not available on Comcast.

Comcast is the largest cable provider in South Florida, so the only way to see the Hurricanes will be to switch to DirecTV, Dish or streaming services like Hulu, PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV.

Fans can also hope that the game before it on the ACC Network runs over its allotted time slot, as was the case during Miami's 28-25 loss to North Carolina. The beginning of that game could be seen on ESPNews because Florida State's game against Louisiana-Monroe went into overtime.

Of course, another way to see the Hurricanes would be to go to Hard Rock Stadium.

The game will be Miami's third consecutive appearance on the ACC Network. Saturday's home opener against Bethune-Cookman is slated for a 4 p.m. kickoff on the new channel.

