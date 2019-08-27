Jarren Williams not getting any praise from offensive coordinator

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams prepares to take a snap in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 loss to the Florida Gators, Aug. 24, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami quarterback Jarren Williams has received plenty of praise for his performance in last Saturday's season-opening loss to No. 8 Florida, but he won't be getting any from his offensive coordinator.

Dan Enos said Monday the redshirt freshman left too many plays on the field and "did not play well enough for us to win the football game."

"He did do some good things, but very inconsistent with his pocket posture, very inconsistent with his eyes, watching the rush at times, missing throws and very uncharacteristic of how he had practiced leading up to that," Enos said.

Williams was 19-of-29 for 214 yards and a touchdown, but he was also sacked 10 times. Four of those sacks came in the waning minutes of the 24-20 loss.

"Frustrating from an offensive standpoint because we felt like our team played well enough to win and we didn't hold up our end of the bargain," Enos said.

Enos, who is also quarterbacks coach, spent the 2018 season coaching Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. The Crimson Tide went undefeated in the Southeastern Conference and beat Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl before falling to Clemson 44-16 in the national championship game.

First-year Miami head coach Manny Diaz was more forgiving of Williams, saying every position deserves a share of praise and criticism.

"I thought at every position, I thought, we competed and gave ourselves a chance to win the game … but at the same time, every position had a hand in what got us beat," Diaz said.

Despite being overpowered by Florida's offensive front, Diaz said he isn't considering any changes to the offensive line.

"Those are our guys," Diaz said.

The Hurricanes started true freshman Zion Nelson at left tackle and redshirt freshman John Campbell Jr. at right tackle, so Diaz knew there would be growing pains. But, he said, they'll only get better because of it.

"Sacks do not define offensive line play," Diaz said.

Enos did give Williams some credit for showing "toughness" and "competiveness."

"But, certainly, we've got to be really, really more consistent at that position if we want to beat good teams like we played Saturday," he said.

