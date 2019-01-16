Jeff Thomas says he is staying at MIami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Wide receiver Jeff Thomas announced on Instagram on Tuesday night that he's staying at Miami.

"Tuff decision. But I have decided to keep playing Football and earning my Degree at the University of Miami," Thomas said. "Huge Thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all do respect. Respect my decision, thanks! #GoIllini #GoCanes."

Thomas had previously decided to leave Miami under head coach Mark Richt.

Prior to Thomas' decision, head coach Manny Diaz gave cryptic tweets that implied something big was happening.

Thomas had 35 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.