Jeff Thomas suspended for Georgia Tech game

Central Michigan defensive back Kyron McKinnie-Harper tackles Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas during the first half of their game at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will be without one of their top wide receivers against Georgia Tech.

Team spokesman Camrom Ghorbi said Jeff Thomas will sit out Saturday afternoon's game at Hard Rock Stadium because of a "violation of team rules."

Thomas is Miami's third-leading receiver behind tight end Brevin Jordan and K.J. Osborn.

The junior from Illinois has started four games for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season, recording 24 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech beat Miami 27-21 last season in Atlanta, but the Yellow Jackets (1-5, 0-3 ACC) have lost four in a row this season and haven't beaten the Hurricanes in South Florida since 2007.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.