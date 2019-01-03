Major Applewhite set to be Canes offensive coordinator per reports

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It appears that Manny Diaz has found the man to run his offense.

The Miami Herald reports that Major Applewhite is expected to be named the Canes offensive coordinator.

According to @Canesinsight it's a done deal.

Several UM players were seen tweeting Apples on twitter, which could be an indication about Applewhite.

Applewhite played quarterback at the University of Texas from 1998-2001.

He most recently was the head coach at Houston, before getting fired.

Among his previous jobs, Applewhite was an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama in 2007.

