WATCH LIVE: Manny Diaz introduced as new Hurricanes head coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami athletic director Blake James called Manny Diaz his "first and only choice" to be the next head football coach.

Diaz, 44, was introduced Wednesday as the 25th head coach in program history.

He takes over for Mark Richt, who surprisingly resigned Sunday after three seasons at his alma mater. Hours later, James announced that Diaz would take the reigns.

Diaz will stay in Coral Gables, just weeks after being named the head coach at Temple.

Although the Hurricanes fell short of expectations after a 7-6 season, capped by a 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, Diaz's defense was a bright spot for the team.

Diaz said he believes God had a hand in the "unusual events of this past weekend."

The Hurricanes were the nation's No. 2 overall defense in 2018. That side of the football is already benefitting from Diaz's return -- starting linebackers Shaq Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud all announced they will be back in 2019.

A South Florida native, Diaz began his career as a graduate assistant at Florida State when Richt was offensive coordinator for the Seminoles. Although Diaz has never been a head coach before, he's been a successful defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana State and Mississippi State.

Diaz, who is the son of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, was a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball at Miami Country Day School. He lives with his wife and three sons in Palmetto Bay.

The Hurricanes will open the 2019 season against Diaz's former boss, Dan Mullen, when Miami faces the Florida Gators in Orlando. Mullen was head coach at Mississippi State in 2015 when Diaz was defensive coordinator.

