Mark Richt 'doing fine' after suffering heart attack

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to reporters before his team's rivalry game against the Florida State Seminoles, Oct. 2, 2018, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Former Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt said Monday he's "doing fine" after suffering a heart attack.

Richt, who retired at the end of last season, announced the news Monday morning on Twitter.

I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week. — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019

"As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife," Richt tweeted. "I plan to be at work this week."

Richt stepped down after a 26-13 record in three seasons at Miami. He returned to his alma mater in 2016 after spending 15 seasons at Georgia, where he won two Southeastern Conference championships and five SEC Eastern Division titles.

The longtime former Florida State assistant coach also led the Hurricanes to their first Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championship in 2017.

Richt is currently an analyst for the ACC Network.

