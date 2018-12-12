Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz close to getting Temple job

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - It appears that Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will move on to become the head coach at Temple.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports Diaz and Temple are finalizing a deal to become the team's next coach, according to a source.

Various news outlets reported Diaz interviewed for the Temple job Monday, but the two furthered their conversations Wednesday after the school's alleged first choice spurned their offer.

A day after Temple officials were reportedly set to open negotiations with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, he decided to return to College Station and stay with the Aggies.

After Elko was out of the running, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday afternoon that Diaz and Temple "are having discussions about the head football job."

There are reports that Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown also toured the Temple football facility in Philadelphia.

The Owls are in search of a new head coach after Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech. Temple finished the regular season 8-4 and second in the American Athletic Conference East Division. The Owls will face Duke in the Independence Bowl.

Miami's defense is one of the best in the country. The Hurricanes rank second nationally in total defense and lead the country in passing yards allowed, tackles for loss and third-down defense.

Diaz, who began his career as a graduate assistant at Florida State when Miami head coach Mark Richt was offensive coordinator for the Seminoles, has never been a head coach, but he's been a successful defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State prior to reuniting with Richt in Miami in 2016.

An email to the University of Miami seeking comment hasn't been returned.

The Hurricanes (7-5) will face Wisconsin (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium later this month.

