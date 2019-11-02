Williams, Hurricanes come up with big road win against Florida State

Jarren Williams of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as Miami won its third straight game against Florida State, 27-10 on Saturday.

Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.

Cam Akers had 22 carries for 66 yards. He also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Hornibrook. But the Seminoles managed just 31 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Deejay Dallas had 18 carries for 61 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Freshman defensive end Gregory Rousseau had four of Miami's season-high nine sacks. The Seminoles (4-5, 3-4) had never before allowed nine sacks in a game.

Miami has had an up-and-down season but secured a confidence-building win for Manny Diaz in his first year as head coach.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart falls to 0-5 in rivalry games, losing four of them by double digits. The Seminoles fell at Clemson 45-14 on Oct. 12.

NEXT UP

Miami plays host to Louisville on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Boston College on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.