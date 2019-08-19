Miami Hurricanes unranked to begin season

Jarren Williams has been named the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes headed into the season opener against No. 8 Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are unranked in both the preseason coaches and Associated Press poll.

Miami fell into the "others receiving votes" category in the preseason AP poll released Monday. The Hurricanes were also unranked in the preseason coaches poll released earlier this month.

The Hurricanes received 70 votes, the fourth-most among unranked teams behind Missouri (117), Army (94) and Mississippi State (87).

Miami was not among the two Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25. Clemson is ranked No. 1 and Syracuse is ranked No. 22.

Other ACC teams to receive votes were Virginia (44) and Virginia Tech (12).

Top 25 Preseason AP Poll

No. 1 Clemson No. 2 Alabama No. 3 Georgia No. 4 Oklahoma No. 5 Ohio State No. 6 LSU No. 7 Michigan No. 8 Florida No. 9 Notre Dame No. 10 Texas No. 11 Oregon No. 12 Texas A&M No. 13 Washington No. 14 Utah No. 15 Penn State No. 16 Auburn No. 17 UCF No. 18 Michigan State No. 19 Wisconsin No. 20 Iowa No. 21 Iowa State No. 22 Syracuse No. 23 Washington State No. 24 Nebraska No. 25 Stanford

BOLD denotes opponents on Miami's schedule

The Big Ten Conference had seven teams ranked in the top 25, the most of any conference. No. 5 Ohio State was the highest-ranked Big Ten team, followed by No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 Iowa and No. 24 Nebraska.

No. 2 Alabama was the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team. Five other SEC teams -- No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn -- were also ranked.

Miami's season opener against the eighth-ranked Gators is Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

