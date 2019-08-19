Hurricanes Football

Miami Hurricanes unranked to begin season

Hurricanes receiving votes entering game against No. 8 Florida

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

Jarren Williams has been named the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes headed into the season opener against No. 8 Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are unranked in both the preseason coaches and Associated Press poll.

Miami fell into the "others receiving votes" category in the preseason AP poll released Monday. The Hurricanes were also unranked in the preseason coaches poll released earlier this month.

More Hurricanes Headlines

The Hurricanes received 70 votes, the fourth-most among unranked teams behind Missouri (117), Army (94) and Mississippi State (87).

Miami was not among the two Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25. Clemson is ranked No. 1 and Syracuse is ranked No. 22.

Other ACC teams to receive votes were Virginia (44) and Virginia Tech (12).

Top 25 Preseason AP Poll

No. 1 Clemson
No. 2 Alabama
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Oklahoma
No. 5 Ohio State
No. 6  LSU
No. 7 Michigan
No. 8 Florida
No. 9 Notre Dame
No. 10 Texas
No. 11 Oregon
No. 12 Texas A&M
No. 13 Washington
No. 14 Utah
No. 15  Penn State
No. 16 Auburn
No. 17 UCF
No. 18 Michigan State
No. 19 Wisconsin
No. 20 Iowa
No. 21  Iowa State
No. 22 Syracuse
No. 23 Washington State
No. 24 Nebraska
No. 25 Stanford

BOLD denotes opponents on Miami's schedule

The Big Ten Conference had seven teams ranked in the top 25, the most of any conference. No. 5 Ohio State was the highest-ranked Big Ten team, followed by No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Penn State, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 Iowa and No. 24 Nebraska.

No. 2 Alabama was the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team. Five other SEC teams -- No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn -- were also ranked.

Miami's season opener against the eighth-ranked Gators is Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.