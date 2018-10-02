Miami lineman gives new name to FSU's turnover backpack -- 'purse'

Florida State's Stanford Samuels III wears the turnover backpack after a 28-24 win at Louisville, while Miami's Romeo Finley wears the team's "turnover chain" after running back an interception for a touchdown in a 47-10 win against North Carolina.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - It must be rivalry week.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday before the annual Florida State vs. Miami grudge match, Hurricanes offensive lineman Venzell Boulware called FSU's new turnover backpack a "purse" and said he's not impressed by the Seminoles' version of Miami's fashion trend that quickly became a national phenomenon.

Of course, Boulware is talking about the motivational sideline prop that the Seminoles wear after the defense forces a turnover.

The backpack made its debut last month in FSU's 36-26 come-from-behind victory against Samford.

"Our guys wanted to do something for the turnovers and they decided they wanted to secure the bag," Taggart said after the game. "That's their message of securing the bag."

But to Miami players and fans, the bag is more like a cheap imitation of the "turnover chain," which members of the Hurricanes defense modeled throughout their 10-3 campaign last season.

Actually, it's not cheap at all. The bag, manufactured by Prime Society, is 100 percent genuine leather and has a retail price tag of $495, according to a listing on its website.

Florida State has faced plenty of scrutiny this season, not only for its lackluster on-field performance through the first five games, but also because of the publicly ridiculed bag that the Seminoles pulled out three times during their 28-24 win at Louisville last weekend.

The Seminoles are painfully aware it's not popular, but they don't seem to care.

Message to all 🎒 detractors: pic.twitter.com/wdFJsmYK0w — Slowdell Haggins 🎒 (@CSteph90) September 30, 2018

Trash talk is to be expected in a rivalry that has leaned largely in Florida State's favor since Miami joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hurricanes are just 4-10 against FSU since 2004, which was also the last time they beat the Seminoles at home. Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Seminoles last season thanks to a 24-20 win in Tallahassee.

Just remember, Miami fans: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Miami will face the Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The game can be seen in South Florida on Local 10.

