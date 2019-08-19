Miami Sports Pod - Is it all about the U or are the 'Canes gator bait?

It's almost game day and the Local 10 crew is here to get you ready for the 'Canes-Gators clash to open the 2019 college football season

1:30 This is the toughest D Miami will face all year

4:30 The Canes don’t need these type of games early

6:00 What will happen to Miami’s momentum as a program if they lose?

7:30 What does Dan Enos do to get Jarren Williams comfortable?

9:50 The crowd is going to be Pro Gators

13:00 Will was impressed in meeting Jarren Williams on media day

15:30 What are the concerns for the Canes defense?

20:00 Florida was in a position similar to Miami

25:00 There’s an element of the unknown with any opener

35:00 Canes fans and Gators fans are going to have fun talking trash

