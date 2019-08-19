Hurricanes Football

Miami Sports Pod - Is it all about the U or are the 'Canes gator bait?

It's almost game day and the Local 10 crew is here to get you ready for the 'Canes-Gators clash to open the 2019 college football season

1:30  This is the toughest D Miami will face all year 

4:30  The Canes don’t need these type of games early 

6:00 What will happen to Miami’s momentum as a program if they lose? 

7:30  What does Dan Enos do to get Jarren Williams comfortable? 

9:50  The crowd is going to be Pro Gators 

13:00 Will was impressed in meeting Jarren Williams on media day 

15:30  What are the concerns for the Canes defense? 

20:00 Florida was in a position similar to Miami 

25:00 There’s an element of the unknown with any opener 

35:00 Canes fans and Gators fans are going to have fun talking trash 

