MIAMI - Manny Diaz continues to make waves at Miami.

The Canes head coach tweeted out a picture on the recruiting trail with Mr. 305, Pitbull.

The singer/performer throwing up the "U" with Diaz, as he continues to round out his roster.

Diaz has been using a combination of recruiting and the NCAA's transfer portal to help the Canes turn around from a 7-6 season.

Miami opens next season in Orlando against Florida.

