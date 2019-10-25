Perry to start at QB Saturday against Pitt

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 11, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry will start ahead of Jarren Williams when the Hurricanes travel to take on Pitt on Saturday, head coach Manny Diaz said.

Perry will be making his third-straight start this season after stepping in for Williams who was injured early in an Oct. 5 loss to Virginia Tech, where the latter threw three interceptions on seven pass attempts before being pulled for then-backup Perry.

The team later said that Williams suffered an upper extremity injury in the game, an injury that kept him from starting the next two games as he worked himself back to 100 percent.

Williams appears to be healthy and will be backing up Perry while third-string quarterback Tate Martell will miss the game with a medical leave of absence, the team said.

The Hurricanes (3-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) are coming off an overtime loss to Georgia Tech that saw the Hurricanes offense fail to eclipse 200 yards through the air for the second week in a row.

They will be facing the reigning Coastal Division champion Pitt Panthers (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have upset wins over Syracuse and UCF this season. The Panthers lead the nation in sacks per game, while Miami ranks 127 out of 129 teams in sacks allowed per game.

The game kicks off at noon on ESPN.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.