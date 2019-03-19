NCAA clears quarterback Martell to play immediately for 'Canes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes and quarterback Tate Martell received good news from the NCAA Tuesday.

On the first day of Miami spring practice, the NCAA cleared the Ohio State transfer to play immediately instead of sitting out a year.

Martell decided to join Miami this offseason after a coaching change at Ohio State. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

"We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process." said Miami athletic director Blake James. "We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell is expected to compete with N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams for the starting quarterback job.

Miami opens against the University of Florida on Aug. 24 in Orlando.

we aren’t ready yet.. but we will be!



oh btw... I’M ELIGIBLE TO PLAY! pic.twitter.com/jSr9wmwiqi — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) March 19, 2019

