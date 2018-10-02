Quarterman, Jackson recognized for Hurricanes' defensive performance

MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes defense was recognized for a big performance against North Carolina.

Shaq Quarterman was named ACC Co-Linebacker of the Week on Monday.

Also, Joe Jackson was selected as the ACC's Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Jackson had 5 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, and a touchdown.

Quarterman had 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks for the Canes.

In all, Miami forced 6 turnovers in the Canes 47-10 win over North Carolina.

The Canes host Florida State on 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game is being played at Hard Rock Stadium and can be seen in South Florida on Local 10.

