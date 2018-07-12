Richt among short list of coaches vying for Dodd Trophy

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt looks on during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Mark Richt is among 20 head coaches selected to the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy.

Miami's third-year head coach was recognized Wednesday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.

The Dodd Trophy annually recognizes the top head coach on and off the field.

Richt was a finalist for the 2017 Dodd Trophy after the Hurricanes won their first 10 games of the season, claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title for the first time in school history and played in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 2003 season.

"The Dodd Trophy distinguishes itself from other coaching awards due to the high standards used to determine potential candidates," Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in a statement. "This is the most-coveted coaching award because it looks beyond rankings, wins or losses, and measures the overall impact these coaches have on their players, universities and communities."

Richt was named ACC coach of the year and took home the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award in 2017.

