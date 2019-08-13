Former Hurricanes star Roscoe Parrish arrested in Fort Lauderdale

Former Miami Hurricanes star Roscoe Parrish was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on charges of stalking and sending a written threat to kill or injure.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Former Miami Hurricanes and NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward County jail records show the former Hurricanes star faces a charge of aggravated stalking and sending a written threat to kill or injure.

According to his arrest report, a Fort Lauderdale police officer pulled over Parrish Monday because his vehicle had an expired Florida tag.

Police said a teletype check revealed Parrish, who lives in Davie, had two active warrants.

Further details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Parrish was a standout punt returner for the Hurricanes from 2002-04. He was a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2005, spending seven of his eight NFL seasons in Buffalo and the last with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.



