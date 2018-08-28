Rosier ready to lead Hurricanes into opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier is ready for his senior season to get underway.

Rosier and the 'Canes open up Sunday against LSU.

The game is being played at AT&T Stadium -- affectionately known as "Jerry World," after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- in Texas.

"I think a lot of the older guys are really pumped," Rosier said. "Jaquan Johnson pulled me the other day and we had like a five-minute talk just about, 'Are we ready? Is the offense ready? Is the defense ready?' For me and him being captains, we feel like we are ready."

Rosier thinks the experience of winning 10 games last season will help serve the 'Canes well.

"I think that the big thing is that you start picking up on little details, you know, going through 12 games, there are little things you pick up," he said. "Whether it is a linebacker or a lineman, or whether it is a safety and how he eyeballs the defender, and it helps you pick up on coverages and tendencies."

Head coach Mark Richt said the 'Canes plan to travel to Dallas on Saturday. The team will go straight to the stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Miami hopes to be able to acclimate to the surroundings prior to the walk-through for the game.

"As soon as we get in town we're going to try to get over there and take a peek," Richt said. "I think LSU has played in it three or four times and have never lost."

Richt showed respect for the 25th-ranked Tigers -- a team he knows well from his days in the Southeastern Conference.

"We know we're in for quite a challenge," Richt said. "Being a coach in the SEC for all those years, you know what LSU is about. I've had a chance to play them a few times. A great challenge, I'll just say that."

Richt said he expects the LSU fans to be loud and visible Sunday night.

"I think, without question, there will be more crowd noise than we can handle with our verbal cadence," Richt said. "We'll be non-verbal. I would say there will be enough people from Miami to do the same."

Richt recalled the time Georgia played Boise State in the old Georgia Dome to open the 2011 season.

"They might have had 10,000 people there, and we're thinking, 'No problem, we'll use our verbal cadence and we'll be just fine.' Just the 10,000 made so much noise in that enclosed space, midway through the first quarter, we had to go non-verbal communication," Richt said.

The Bulldogs fell behind 28-7 and went on to lose 35-21.

"That was a coaching error, just assuming it was not going to be that loud," Richt said. "I was wrong. I'll never let that happen again."

The eighth-ranked 'Canes will face LSU at 7:30 pm. Sunday on Local 10.

