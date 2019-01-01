Shaq Quarterman staying for senior season with Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Manny Diaz picked up big help for his defense on Tuesday.

Linebacker Shaq Quarterman announcd on twitter that he will be returning for his senior season.

Quarterman tweeted, "One more round. I'm all in!"

This is a huge gain for new head coach Manny Diaz.

Quarterman joins Zach McCloud and Michael Pinckney who all announced that they'd be back for their final season.

The Canes had the second-ranked defense in the country.

Diaz is replacing Mark Richt, who suddenly announced his retirement on Sunday.

Diaz will be formally introduced as the Canes 25th head coach on Wednesday.

