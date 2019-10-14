Trajan Bandy named ACC defensive back of the week

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Trajan Bandy recovers a fumble in the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami cornerback Trajan Bandy recorded a season-high six tackles against Virginia on his way to being named Atlantic Coast Conference defensive back of the week.

The ACC announced Bandy as one of the league's top weekly performers Monday.

Bandy also recorded his third sack of the season as the Hurricanes upset then-No. 20 Virginia 17-9 last Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

He wore the "turnover chain" for the first time this season after recovering a fumble against the Cavaliers.

Bandy joins quarterback Jarren Williams as the only other Miami player to earn ACC weekly honors this season. Williams was twice named ACC rookie of the week for his performance in wins against Bethune-Cookman and Central Michigan last month.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.