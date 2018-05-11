'Turnover chain' so popular, it gets its own bobblehead

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - First it was an oversized gold necklace. Now it's a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of Sebastian the Ibis wearing Miami's "turnover chain."

Who could forget the turnover chain? It caught University of Miami fans by storm last season as the Hurricanes won their first 10 games, played for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and finished ranked No. 13 in the final Associated Press poll.

"The turnover chain was one of the best stories in college football this past season, and it truly inspired a lot of players and energized Miami's fan base," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder Phil Sklar said. "A bobblehead of Sebastian wearing the turnover chain is the perfect way for Miami fans across the country to celebrate their passion for Miami football."

These bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, will cost fans $40, plus an $8 shipping fee. Click here to take one home.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.