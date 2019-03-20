Video shows Mark Walton snatching woman's phone before arrest

MIAMI - Newly obtained cellphone video shows former Miami Hurricanes and current NFL running back Mark Walton snatching a phone from a woman's hand inside a Brickell parking garage.

The video, obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News, is being used as evidence in his misdemeanor battery trial.

Walton, 21, was arrested by Miami police after the Feb. 15 incident in the parking garage of the Brickell on the River high-rise condominium building.

According to an arrest affidavit, Walton's black Jaguar SUV was blocking the entrance to the parking garage. Paulina Nowak said she asked Walton if he could move his SUV so she and her husband could get in, but he ignored her and an argument ensued.

Nowak, who was sitting in the passenger seat, started recording the encounter with her phone as her husband used his phone to call police.

"I'll call them for you," Walton tells them while holding his phone, the video shows.

Walton then curses and gestures at his crotch as he walks away.

Nowak can be seen getting out of the car and following Walton, who is talking to several other men.

"Who is that?" Nowak asks. "Is it OK?"

That's when Walton snatches the phone from Nowak and the video ends.

Police said Walton and Nowak suffered minor scratches during the scuffle.

Walton was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals last year. He rushed for 1,995 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns in three seasons at Miami.

