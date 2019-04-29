Vincent Testaverde invited to rookie minicamp with Buccaneers

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Vincent Testaverde warms up before a game against the Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 7, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Vincent Testaverde, the son of former Miami Hurricanes star and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde, has received an invitation to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp next month.

Albany head coach Greg Gattuso announced the news Sunday on Twitter.

Congratulations to Vincent Testaverde for being invited the Tampa Bay Bucs rookie camp! Great Dane nation is proud and wish you the best of luck! pic.twitter.com/0qBzCOYgP7 — Greg Gattuso (@CoachGGattuso) April 28, 2019

The younger Testaverde started eight games for the Great Danes in 2018 after two seasons at Miami, where he sat out in 2015 and spent 2016 on the practice squad. He began his college career at Texas Tech, playing for new Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Testaverde, who played high school football in Tampa, threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Albany.

The Buccaneers made Testaverde's father the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft.

