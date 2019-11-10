Williams sets Miami single-game touchdown record

Jarren Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after throwing his sixth touchdown of the game against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Jarren Williams set a new Hurricanes single-game record with six touchdown passes in Miami's dominating 52-27 win over Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium.

Williams surpassed the school record of five TD passes in one game previously held by Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh, Ken Dorsey, Brock Berlin and Stephen Morris when he connected with Mike Harley on a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

On a rainy day, the redshirt freshman quarterback was nearly perfect. He finished the game 15 of 22 for 253 yards and those record six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Miami won a third straight game and improved to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in the ACC.

Williams regained his starting job from N'Kosi Perry in a win at Pittsburgh and hasn't looked back in leading the Canes on a much-needed winning streak.

The Hurricanes now have a bye week before taking on in-town rivals FIU in two weeks at Marlins Park.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.