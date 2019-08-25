Williams shines in debut, but Hurricanes fall short against No. 8 Gators

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams and tight end Brevin Jordan celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Miami quarterback Jarren Williams impressed in his first start, but it wasn't enough to overcome Florida's 10 sacks as the No. 8 Gators defeated the Hurricanes 24-20 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Williams was 19-of-29 for 214 yards and a touchdown, keeping the Hurricanes in the game until the final seconds.

The redshirt freshman completed his first six passes and was a perfect 5-for-5 in his first series, leading the Hurricanes on a 9-play, 56-yard scoring drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by Bubba Baxa.

But the Gators struck back on their first series, taking a 7-3 lead when Franks connected with Kadarius Toney for a 66-yard touchdown strike.

Miami's defense took advantage of Florida's fumbles on consecutive series in the second quarter, first unveiling the new-look "turnover chain" after Franks fumbled the football at the Miami 9-yard line. Defensive end Scott Patchan secured the loose ball and raced to the Miami sideline to don the Cuban link necklace with the "305" charm.

After the Gators forced Miami to punt, running back Malik Davis fumbled on Florida's next possession and linebacker Shaq Quarterman came up with the ball, setting up Baxa's 42-yard field goal.

With a little more than a minute left, Williams hooked up with running back DeeJay Dallas on a 40-yard pass to Florida's 15-yard line.

After a sack and holding call backed up the Hurricanes, Williams connected with tight end Brevin Jordon on a 25-yard touchdown to take a 13-7 lead before halftime.

Florida tacked on three more points in the third quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

A Miami fumble by Jeff Thomas set up Florida's touchdown with 30 seconds to go in the third, giving the Gators a 17-13 lead.

