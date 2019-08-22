Local10.com college football picks: Week 0

Local10.com has once again gathered its college football-minded panel of experts to predict the winners of the most compelling games of each week throughout the 2019 season.

The four-team panel consists of Local 10 News sports director Will Manso, sports reporter Clay Ferraro and two newcomers -- reporters Ian Margol and Liane Morejon, both of whom are unapologetically Miami fanatics and some of the biggest critics of this Florida State-leaning author.

They'll test their wits against one another each week as they choose from games involving the seven Florida Football Bowl Subdivision-playing schools, top 25 opponents and other games of national intrigue.

The records will be tallied and added to each subsequent week to determine the eventual winner.

Check back each week to see who's in the lead and how your picks compare.

Will, who will be covering the Florida vs. Miami game this weekend and therefore unable to submit his pick, sought the services of one of his closest friends, Jill Mango, to determine the winner. She was all in on the Gators, who are ranked No. 8 in both the preseason Associated Press and coaches polls.

Clay is in agreement, picking the Gators to win Saturday night in Orlando.

Not so fast (to borrow a line from Miami native and Florida State graduate Lee Corso), Ian and Liane warn.

They're picking the Hurricanes to pull the upset as redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams makes his Miami debut.

Ian didn't seem totally convinced, given his explanation: "The 'Canes under Manny Diaz are unproven. A freshman QB with a young OL against a very good Florida defense is concerning. But if you thought this Miami lifer would ever pick against the 'Canes when they're playing the Gators, you are mistaken."

OK then.

It's a long season, and we're just getting started.

