Local10.com college football picks: Week 1

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro has an early lead on the rest of the group leading into the first full weekend of college football.

Clay was the only person to pick Florida to beat Miami last Saturday in Orlando, although it nearly didn't happen. The No. 8 Gators edged the Hurricanes 24-20 thanks to 10 sacks on redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams.

Not to worry, though, for Local 10 News reporters Ian Margol and Liane Morejon have lots of opportunity to gain on Clay, beginning with a pair of games involving Florida teams Thursday night.

The threat of Hurricane Dorian forced the game between Florida State and Boise State, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, to move to Tallahassee. The game will now start at noon.

Liane picked USF to upset Wisconsin on Friday night in Tampa. Otherwise, all the picks are the same.

Will Manso

FAMU at UCF (Thursday)

FIU at Tulane (Thursday)

Wisconsin at USF (Friday)

FAU at Ohio State

Mississippi at Memphis

Duke at Alabama

Boise State at FSU

Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas

Houston at Oklahoma (Sunday)

Clay Ferraro

FAMU at UCF (Thursday)

FIU at Tulane (Thursday)

Wisconsin at USF (Friday)

FAU at Ohio State

Mississippi at Memphis

Duke at Alabama

Boise State at FSU

Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas

Houston at Oklahoma (Sunday)

Ian Margol

FAMU at UCF (Thursday)

FIU at Tulane (Thursday)

Wisconsin at USF (Friday)

FAU at Ohio State

Mississippi at Memphis

Duke at Alabama

Boise State at FSU

Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas

Houston at Oklahoma (Sunday)

Liane Morejon

FAMU at UCF (Thursday)

FIU at Tulane (Thursday)

Wisconsin at USF (Friday)

FAU at Ohio State

Mississippi at Memphis

Duke at Alabama

Boise State at FSU

Oregon vs. Auburn at Arlington, Texas

Houston at Oklahoma (Sunday)

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.