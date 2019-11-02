Local10.com college football picks: Week 10

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro is breaking from the pack in this weekend's college football picks, choosing Florida State to beat Miami in Tallahassee.
The rest of the group is picking the Hurricanes to make it three in a row against the rival Seminoles. Honestly, though, it could go either way between this pair of .500 teams.
It's the sandwich game on Local 10's slate of games Saturday.
Nobody is riding the "Pony Express" to Memphis. SMU is 8-0 headed into a crucial Conference USA showdown at the Liberty Bowl. L
ocal 10 News reporter Liane Morejon is all in on Florida to beat Georgia in Jacksonville -- one of two games between ranked teams this weekend.
She and Local 10 sports director Will Manso are also picking FAU to beat Western Kentucky. This game could decide which team has the inside track on the C-USA East Division.
