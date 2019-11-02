Local10.com college football picks: Week 10

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro is breaking from the pack in this weekend's college football picks, choosing Florida State to beat Miami in Tallahassee.

The rest of the group is picking the Hurricanes to make it three in a row against the rival Seminoles. Honestly, though, it could go either way between this pair of .500 teams.

It's the sandwich game on Local 10's slate of games Saturday.

Nobody is riding the "Pony Express" to Memphis. SMU is 8-0 headed into a crucial Conference USA showdown at the Liberty Bowl. L

ocal 10 News reporter Liane Morejon is all in on Florida to beat Georgia in Jacksonville -- one of two games between ranked teams this weekend.

She and Local 10 sports director Will Manso are also picking FAU to beat Western Kentucky. This game could decide which team has the inside track on the C-USA East Division.

Will Manso

Michigan at Maryland

Houston at UCF

Old Dominion at FIU

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville

Kansas State at Kansas

Miami at FSU

FAU at Western Kentucky

SMU at Memphis

Clay Ferraro Michigan at Maryland Houston at UCF Old Dominion at FIU Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville Kansas State at Kansas Miami at FSU FAU at Western Kentucky SMU at Memphis Ian Margol Michigan at Maryland Houston at UCF Old Dominion at FIU Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville Kansas State at Kansas Miami at FSU FAU at Western Kentucky SMU at Memphis Liane Morejon Michigan at Maryland Houston at UCF Old Dominion at FIU Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville Kansas State at Kansas Miami at FSU FAU at Western Kentucky SMU at Memphis

