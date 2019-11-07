Local10.com college football picks: Week 11

Local 10 sports director Will Manso is once again leading the Local10.com college football picks.

Will has a one-game lead on sports reporter Clay Ferraro headed into this weekend's slate of games.

There will be no separation this weekend, however, as they both have identical picks.

The group is split between the big game between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama. Will and Clay are picking the Crimson Tide to roll to a ninth consecutive victory in the Southeastern Conference rivalry. But Local 10 News reporters Ian Margol and Liane Morejon are picking the Tigers to maul Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, ending the skid.

Another rivalry game being played this weekend is the "Shula Bowl," pitting Florida International against South Florida rival Florida Atlantic. Ian's picking the Panthers to win this one at FAU Stadium, even though the Owls are 3-0 against FIU under Lane Kiffin.

There seems to be a consensus, however, when it comes to surging Miami and the struggling Seminoles.

The group is in agreement that the Hurricanes will push their winning streak to three in the home finale against an improved Louisville team.

Likewise, they've got Florida State losing at Boston College, which would essentially end FSU's fight for a bowl bid. The Seminoles must win two of their next three games, including a road trip at No. 10 Florida looming, to become bowl eligible.

