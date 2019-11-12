Local10.com college football picks: Week 11 results

Kudos are in order for Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon, who seems to have more time to devote to her college football picks now that she's on maternity leave.

Liane finished 7-4 on the weekend, besting the rest of the group.

Everyone missed on four upsets -- Tulsa's 34-31 victory over UCF, Minnesota's wild 31-26 win over previously undefeated Penn State, Florida State's 38-31 win at Boston College and Southern California's 31-26 win in the desert against Arizona State.

Liane and reporter Ian Margol correctly picked top-ranked LSU to finally knock off No. 2 Alabama in a crucial Southeastern Conference game.

Ian had a chance to narrow the gap on Will Manso and Clay Ferraro, but his miscalculation on the "Shula Bowl" cost him.

Instead, it was Liane who won the weekend, though she remains in last place overall. Still, she's now just two games back from Ian and closing in on the others with a few weekends remaining.

RESULTS

Temple 17, at USF 7

UCF 31, at Tulsa 34

Penn State 26, at Minnesota 31

Vanderbilt 0, at Florida 56

FSU 38, at Boston College 31

LSU 46, at Alabama 41

Louisville 27, at Miami 52

USC 31, at Arizona State 26

Iowa 22, at Wisconsin 24

FIU 7, at FAU 37

Clemson 55, at NC State 10

