Local10.com college football picks: Week 12

Will there be any separation with this week's Local10.com college football picks?
Nobody has faith in undefeated Baylor. Everyone is picking Oklahoma to win.
Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol and sports reporter Clay Ferraro are picking Auburn to beat Georgia at home. That's a split from sports director Will Manso and reporter Liane Morejon, who are picking the Bulldogs.
Ian calls Notre Dame "vastly overrated." Navy will prove whether that's an accurate assessment. He's got the Midshipmen winning.
Will Manso
Indiana at Penn State
Florida at Missouri
Michigan State at Michigan
Alabama State at FSU
Navy at Notre Dame
Wake Forest at Clemson
Georgia at Auburn
Minnesota at Iowa
Cincinnati at USF
Oklahoma at Baylor
Clay Ferraro
Indiana at Penn State
Indiana at Penn State
Florida at Missouri
Michigan State at Michigan
Alabama State at FSU
Navy at Notre Dame
Wake Forest at Clemson
Georgia at Auburn
Minnesota at Iowa
Cincinnati at USF
Oklahoma at Baylor
Ian Margol
Indiana at Penn State
Florida at Missouri
Michigan State at Michigan
Alabama State at FSU
Navy at Notre Dame
Wake Forest at Clemson
Georgia at Auburn
Minnesota at Iowa
Cincinnati at USF
Oklahoma at Baylor
Liane Morejon
Indiana at Penn State
Florida at Missouri
Michigan State at Michigan
Alabama State at FSU
Navy at Notre Dame
Wake Forest at Clemson
Georgia at Auburn
Minnesota at Iowa
Cincinnati at USF
Oklahoma at Baylor
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.