Local10.com college football picks: Week 12

Will there be any separation with this week's Local10.com college football picks?

Nobody has faith in undefeated Baylor. Everyone is picking Oklahoma to win.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol and sports reporter Clay Ferraro are picking Auburn to beat Georgia at home. That's a split from sports director Will Manso and reporter Liane Morejon, who are picking the Bulldogs.

Ian calls Notre Dame "vastly overrated." Navy will prove whether that's an accurate assessment. He's got the Midshipmen winning.

Will Manso

Indiana at Penn State

Florida at Missouri

Michigan State at Michigan

Alabama State at FSU

Navy at Notre Dame

Wake Forest at Clemson

Georgia at Auburn

Minnesota at Iowa

Cincinnati at USF