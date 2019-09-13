Local10.com college football picks: Week 3

Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro has a ½-game lead on sports director Will Manso headed into the third full weekend of the college football season.

Everyone missed on Miami's 28-25 loss at North Carolina, dropping the Hurricanes to 0-2 for the first time since 1978.

Ian Margol was the only one to correctly pick Western Kentucky to beat FIU, putting him in position to win the weekend, but Texas failed to help Ian pull off his upset pick. The result was a 7-2 showing for Clay, Will and Ian.

Liane Morejon remains in last place after posting a 6-3 record. In addition to picking FIU and Miami to win, she also put her faith in USF, which lost a close contest with Georgia Tech.

After two straight weekends of unanimous stock in Florida State, the Seminoles have lost favor with this group headed into their Atlantic Coast Conference opener at No. 25 Virginia. That's what consecutive blown second halves will get you.

Saturday's games are seemingly much clearer cut, as the only difference of opinion is Stanford at UCF and FAU's trip to Ball State. Liane has got the Cardinals winning on the road.

Liane is picking the Cardinals to beat the Owls. Either way, it's a win for the avian mascots.

Will Manso

Pitt at Penn State

FAU at Ball State

Stanford at UCF

USC at BYU

Iowa at Iowa State

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

SC State at USF

Florida at Kentucky

New Hampshire at FIU

Clemson at Syracuse

FSU at Virginia

Clay Ferraro

Pitt at Penn State

FAU at Ball State

Stanford at UCF

USC at BYU

Iowa at Iowa State

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

SC State at USF

Florida at Kentucky

New Hampshire at FIU

Clemson at Syracuse

FSU at Virginia

Ian Margol

Pitt at Penn State

FAU at Ball State

Stanford at UCF

USC at BYU

Iowa at Iowa State

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

SC State at USF

Florida at Kentucky

New Hampshire at FIU

Clemson at Syracuse

FSU at Virginia

Liane Morejon

Pitt at Penn State

FAU at Ball State

Stanford at UCF

USC at BYU

Iowa at Iowa State

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

SC State at USF

Florida at Kentucky

New Hampshire at FIU

Clemson at Syracuse

FSU at Virginia

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.