Local10.com college football picks: Week 3 results

Will Manso, Clay Ferraro and Ian Margol each had a strong 10-1 showing last weekend, while the gap between first and last -- a distinction that belongs to Liane Morejon -- is growing.

Clay holds a slight ½-game lead on Will, who has a narrow lead on Ian.

The only surprise for the group was USC, which lost to BYU 30-27 in overtime. The Trojans were a unanimous pick to win.

Liane slumped to 8-3 on the week, picking Ball State to beat FAU and Stanford to end UCF's 17-game home winning streak. The Owls flew away with their first win of the season and the Knights extended their streak to 18 games.

RESULTS

Pitt 10, at Penn State 17

FAU 41, at Ball State 31

Stanford 27, at UCF 45

USC 27, at BYU 30 (OT)

Iowa 18, at Iowa State 17

Bethune-Cookman 0, at Miami 63

SC State 16, at USF 55

Florida 29, at Kentucky 21

New Hampshire 17, at FIU 30

Clemson 41, at Syracuse 6

FSU 24, at Virginia 31

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.