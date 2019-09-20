Local10.com college football picks: Week 4

Things are about to get real.
Perhaps prompted by Clay Ferraro's ½-game in the overall standings, Local 10 sports director Will Manso came clean and revealed that the week zero pick of Florida over Miami by trusted confidant, Jill Mango, was, in fact, his own.
That means that Will and Clay are tied at 25-5 overall headed into the fourth full month of the college football season.
Will there be any separation this weekend? Perhaps if Texas A&M knocks off Auburn, as Clay has prophesized. Or maybe Michigan will stun Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium, as Liane has projected.
Liane also picked the Florida State tailspin to continue, losing to Louisville at home.
Will Manso
FIU at Louisiana Tech (Friday)
Tennessee at Florida
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Northwestern
Auburn at Texas A&M
UCF at Pitt
Louisville at FSU
Central Michigan at Miami
Wagner at FAU
Oklahoma State at Texas
Notre Dame at Georgia
Clay Ferraro
FIU at Louisiana Tech (Friday)
Tennessee at Florida
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Northwestern
Auburn at Texas A&M
UCF at Pitt
Louisville at FSU
Central Michigan at Miami
Wagner at FAU
Oklahoma State at Texas
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ian Margol
FIU at Louisiana Tech (Friday)
Tennessee at Florida
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Northwestern
Auburn at Texas A&M
UCF at Pitt
Louisville at FSU
Central Michigan at Miami
Wagner at FAU
Oklahoma State at Texas
Notre Dame at Georgia
Liane Morejon
FIU at Louisiana Tech (Friday)
Tennessee at Florida
Michigan at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Northwestern
Auburn at Texas A&M
UCF at Pitt
Louisville at FSU
Central Michigan at Miami
Wagner at FAU
Oklahoma State at Texas
Notre Dame at Georgia
