Local10.com college football picks: Week 4 results

Local 10 sports director Will Manso and reporter Ian Margol were the week's big winners, finishing 10-1 in the college football picks.

Their only miss was Pitt's stunning, come-from-behind 35-34 victory.

Clay Ferraro was just behind them at 9-2. He also incorrectly picked Texas A&M to beat undefeated Auburn at Kyle Field.

That leaves Will in sole possession of first place with a 35-6 overall record. Clay falls to second with a 34-7 overall record, while Ian is right behind him at 33-8 overall.

Liane Morejon has the biggest gap to close. She had another 8-3 weekend, picking Michigan to win at Wisconsin and Louisville to win at Florida State. That, coupled with the UCF pick, dropped her into last place. She is eight games behind Will for the top spot and likely in need of some resounding upsets to narrow the deficit.

RESULTS

FIU 31, at Louisiana Tech 43

Tennessee 3, at Florida 34

Michigan 14, at Wisconsin 35

Michigan State 31, at Northwestern 10

Auburn 28, at Texas A&M 20

UCF 34, at Pitt 35

Louisville 24, at FSU 35

Central Michigan 12, at Miami 17

Wagner 7, at FAU 42

Oklahoma State 30, at Texas 36

Notre Dame 14, at Georgia 23

