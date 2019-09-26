Local10.com college football picks: Week 5

Will this be the weekend Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon gains some ground on her XY-chromosome colleagues?

Local 10 sports director Will Manso, sports reporter Clay Ferraro and reporter Ian Margol all have a substantial lead on her, but it only takes one good weekend to turn the tide, as Alabama might say.

Record aside, Liane obviously knows something the others don't about FAU's trip to Charlotte. The teams are 2-2 all-time, with the visiting team victorious in all four previous meetings.

Otherwise, there are no real surprises with this weekend's picks.

SMU is 4-0 for the first time since 1984 after beating No. 25 TCU 41-38 last weekend. The Mustangs have all the momentum headed into a trip to Tampa against the Bulls, who have won each of the last three games.

How will UCF respond after the nation's longest regular-season winning streak was snapped at Pittsburgh? Well, it's probably safe to say the Knights won't be caught by surprise against UConn.

Meanwhile in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will try to win consecutive games for just the second time in the Willie Taggart era. It hasn't happened since September 2018, but if Florida State's offense can maintain its impressive first-half starts for the final 30 minutes, look out Wolfpack.

Ohio State and Nebraska had a close one last year, but nobody's expecting a letdown from the fifth-ranked Buckeyes.

Virginia has had a successful September, but there's not much faith that the Cavalier can keep it going at Notre Dame Stadium.

Will Manso

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Clemson at UNC

Virginia at Notre Dame

USC at Washington

FAU at Charlotte

Towson at Florida

SMU at USF

UConn at UCF

Ohio State at Nebraska

NC State at FSU

Clay Ferraro

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Clemson at UNC

Virginia at Notre Dame

USC at Washington

FAU at Charlotte

Towson at Florida

SMU at USF

UConn at UCF

Ohio State at Nebraska

NC State at FSU

Ian Margol

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Clemson at UNC

Virginia at Notre Dame

USC at Washington

FAU at Charlotte

Towson at Florida

SMU at USF

UConn at UCF

Ohio State at Nebraska

NC State at FSU

Liane Morejon

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Clemson at UNC

Virginia at Notre Dame

USC at Washington

FAU at Charlotte

Towson at Florida

SMU at USF

UConn at UCF

Ohio State at Nebraska

NC State at FSU

