Local10.com college football picks: Week 5 results

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon was the week's big winner, going a perfect 10-0 in her predictions.
She was the only one to pick FAU over Charlotte, which proved to be the difference between her opposition.
Of course, she still trails Will Manso, Clay Ferraro and Ian Margol, but it's a good way to get back in the race.
Otherwise, there were no surprises Saturday.
RESULTS
Northwestern 15, at Wisconsin 45
Clemson 21, at UNC 20
Virginia 20, at Notre Dame 35
USC 14, at Washington 28
FAU 45, at Charlotte 27
Towson 0, at Florida 38
SMU 48, at USF 21
UConn 21, at UCF 56
Ohio State 48, at Nebraska 7
NC State 13, at FSU 31
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.