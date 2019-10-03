Local10.com college football picks: Week 6

There seems to be more love for Tigers than Gators.

The college football prognosticators are unanimously picking seventh-ranked Auburn to beat No. 10 Florida in this battle between undefeated teams.

Will Manso, Clay Ferraro and Ian Margol remain within one game of each other, while Liane Morejon went 10-0 last weekend to gain some ground on the fellas.

There's no indecision about the weekend's other top 25 matchup between Iowa and Michigan. The group is all in on the Wolverines, although Ian said he'd favor the Hawkeyes if they were playing at home.

The group is split on the UMass-FIU game. Ian and Liane are picking one-win UMass, led by former Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell, to beat the Panthers at Riccardo Silva Stadium. But Will and Clay are believers in Butch Davis' Panthers, at least for this weekend.

Liane is alone in predicting a win for Connecticut. The Huskies are just 1-3 this season and have lost each of their last three games.

Will Manso

UCF at Cincinnati (Friday)

Oklahoma at Kansas

Iowa at Michigan

USF at UConn

Auburn at Florida

Texas at West Virginia

Virginia Tech at Miami

UMass at FIU

Michigan State at Ohio State

