Local10.com college football picks: Week 6 results

It was a rough weekend for the college football prognosticators.

The entire group underestimated Florida, overestimated Miami and disregarded Cincinnati in a weekend of upsets.

Local 10 sports director Will Manso remains in first place with a 50-10 overall record, while sports reporter Clay Ferraro is one game behind at 49-11. They both finished 6-3 on the week.

Things got off to a bad start Friday night when Cincinnati upended UCF 27-24.

The Gators (6-0) proved they are contenders in the Southeastern Conference title hunt with a 24-13 victory over previously unbeaten Auburn at "The Swamp."

Miami was probably the biggest disappointment, failing to capitalize after rallying from a 28-point deficit against Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes (2-3) are off to their worst start since Al Golden's first season in 2011.

Ian Margol slipped to three games behind after a 5-4 weekend that included a woeful vote of confidence in UMass. The Minutemen lost to FIU 44-0.

It was even worse for last-place Liane Morejon, who went 4-5 after missing the mark on all of the above games, plus USF's 48-22 win at UConn. The Bulls may be bad this season, but the Huskies are worse.

RESULTS

UCF 24, at Cincinnati 27

Oklahoma 45, at Kansas 20

Iowa 3, at Michigan 10

USF 48, at UConn 22

Auburn 13, at Florida 24

Texas 42, at West Virginia 31

Virginia Tech 42, at Miami 35

UMass 0, at FIU 44

Michigan State 10, at Ohio State 34

