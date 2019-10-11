Local10.com college football picks: Week 7

The Gators and Seminoles may be rivals, but they've got something in common this weekend -- they're both playing the underdog roles.
For the second consecutive weekend, Florida has to prove its worth in a Southeastern Conference battle of undefeated teams. This time it's No. 5 LSU that the seventh-ranked Gators have to get past.
Meanwhile, unranked Florida State will have a tall task at the other "Death Valley" against No. 2 and undefeated Clemson.
The group was unanimous in picking the Tigers (as in, the Tigers of LSU and of Clemson) to beat the Sunshine State teams.
But the majority of the group still seems high on Miami, despite a sloppy performance at home last weekend. Everyone but Local 10 sports director Will Manso is picking the Hurricanes to upset No. 20 Virginia.
Will Manso
Virginia at Miami (Friday)
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas
Michigan at Illinois
Alabama at Texas A&M
FSU at Clemson
BYU at USF
Middle Tennessee at FAU
Charlotte at FIU
Penn State at Iowa
Florida at LSU
Clay Ferraro
Virginia at Miami (Friday)
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas
Michigan at Illinois
Alabama at Texas A&M
FSU at Clemson
BYU at USF
Middle Tennessee at FAU
Charlotte at FIU
Penn State at Iowa
Florida at LSU
Ian Margol
Virginia at Miami (Friday)
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas
Michigan at Illinois
Alabama at Texas A&M
FSU at Clemson
BYU at USF
Middle Tennessee at FAU
Charlotte at FIU
Penn State at Iowa
Florida at LSU
Liane Morejon
Virginia at Miami (Friday)
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas
Michigan at Illinois
Alabama at Texas A&M
FSU at Clemson
BYU at USF
Middle Tennessee at FAU
Charlotte at FIU
Penn State at Iowa
Florida at LSU
