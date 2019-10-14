Local10.com college football picks: Week 7 results

Clay Ferraro and Will Manso are now tied in the Local10.com college football picks.

Clay's only blemish was incorrectly picking BYU to defeat USF in Tampa. The Bulls pulled off a 27-23 upset that caught the entire group by surprise.

He was able to narrow the gap thanks to Will's misfire on then-No. 20 Virginia. Miami held the Cavaliers without a touchdown as the Hurricanes won 19-7 for their first Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Clay, Ian Margol and Liane Morejon hedged their bets on Miami -- and it paid off.

Liane also went 9-1 on the week, while Will and Ian slipped to 8-2. Ian also picked Iowa to beat Penn State. The Hawkeyes came close, but Penn State prevailed in the end to remain undefeated.

RESULTS

Virginia 9, at Miami 17

Oklahoma 34, vs. Texas 27

Michigan 42, at Illinois 25

Alabama 47, at Texas A&M 28

FSU 14, at Clemson 45

BYU 23, at USF 27

Middle Tennessee 13, at FAU 28

Charlotte 23, at FIU 48

Penn State 17, at Iowa 12

Florida 28, at LSU 42

