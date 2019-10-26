Local10.com college football picks: Week 9

Local 10 News reporters Ian Margol and Liane Morejon are going to ride and die with the Hurricanes this season.
Both are picking Miami to win at Pittsburgh, even after the Hurricanes were upset by Georgia Tech at home last weekend to fall to 3-4.
Now that's loyalty.
Local 10 sports reporter Clay Ferraro may surprise a few with his pick of Michigan over Notre Dame, but it's wise not to underestimate the Wolverines when they're playing at the "Big House."
Otherwise, there are not too many surprises for the final Saturday of October, but November will bring plenty of rivalry games and possibly some unannounced uprisings as rivalry games begin to creep their way onto the schedules.
Right now Clay and Local 10 sports director Will Manso are all tied up for first place in the Local10.com weekly college football picks, though Ian isn't too far behind. Liane will likely need a November of surprises to keep her in the race. She's nine games behind the top spot in the standings.
Will Manso
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Miami at Pitt
Auburn at LSU
Penn State at Michigan State
FIU at Middle Tennessee
FAU at Old Dominion
Syracuse at FSU
USF at ECU
UCF at Temple
Notre Dame at Michigan
Clay Ferraro
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Miami at Pitt
Auburn at LSU
Penn State at Michigan State
FIU at Middle Tennessee
FAU at Old Dominion
Syracuse at FSU
USF at ECU
UCF at Temple
Notre Dame at Michigan
Ian Margol
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Miami at Pitt
Auburn at LSU
Penn State at Michigan State
FIU at Middle Tennessee
FAU at Old Dominion
Syracuse at FSU
USF at ECU
UCF at Temple
Notre Dame at Michigan
Liane Morejon
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Miami at Pitt
Auburn at LSU
Penn State at Michigan State
FIU at Middle Tennessee
FAU at Old Dominion
Syracuse at FSU
USF at ECU
UCF at Temple
Notre Dame at Michigan
