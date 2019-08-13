Longtime high school football coach to lead Florida Memorial University

Longtime South Florida high school football coach Timothy Harris is introduced as the new coach at Florida Memorial University.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Florida Memorial University has its head football coach. Now he just needs a team.

Timothy Harris was introduced Monday as the new coach for South Florida's only historically black college or university.

Harris has deep ties in South Florida, having recently served as head coach at Booker T. Washington Senior High School in Miami. He also coached running backs at the University of Miami from 2014-16.

"I'm so excited about being the new football coach at Florida Memorial University," Harris said. "This has been something that I've worked for my whole career, and I'm so excited and so committed to making sure that I do an awesome job here."

Harris has an overall record of 114-21 and three state championships in nine seasons as a high school coach.

Florida Memorial University announced earlier this year that it was bringing back football after a 61-year hiatus. The Lions will begin play in 2020.

"When this press conference is over, the recruiting process will start," Harris said.

