FAU QB Chris Robison suspended for 'internal matter'

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin said starting quarterback Chris Robison has been suspended indefinitely and won't participate in spring practice.

Kiffin made the announcement Wednesday, telling reporters it's an "internal matter."

Robison started 11 games for the Owls in 2018, throwing for 2,540 yards and 12 touchdowns. He enrolled at FAU last year after transferring from Oklahoma.

With the redshirt sophomore's absence, there are only three other quarterbacks on the roster, none of whom have significant playing time.

Redshirt sophomore Nick Tronti and redshirt freshman Cordel Littlejohn appear to be the frontrunners for the starting job in Robison's absence.

Tronti sat out the 2017 season at Indiana before transferring to FAU last year. He was Florida's Mr. Football in 2016.

Littlejohn redshirted last season and has four years of eligibility.

Senior quarterback Trent Wessel has not played in a game since joining the team in 2016.

The Owls open their season Aug. 31 at Ohio State.

