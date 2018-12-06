FAU receiver Jovon Durante says he's leaving early to enter NFL draft

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic wide receiver Jovon Durante is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

The redshirt junior announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

Durante thanked the coaches, players and fans of both FAU and West Virginia, where he began his college career, for their support.

Stage 3 of this great journey 🙏🏾‼️ all I need is support and watch me take off ✈️✈️ thank you @WVUfootball and @FAU_Football pic.twitter.com/3iJdXl0ehi — Jovon Durante (@_field_general) December 5, 2018

"This was a very monumental and difficult decision," he said. "It's filled with endless possibilities and opportunities. I would like to personally tell you that I have decided to take the next big step in my career and forgo my senior year to enter the 2019 NFL draft. With the support of my family, mentors, friends and advisors, I look forward to making you all proud."

Durante was the leading receiver for the Owls this season. His 65 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns were the best among all FAU receivers.

The Miramar High School product spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Mountaineers, amassing 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

