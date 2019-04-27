FAU running back Devin Singletary drafted in third round by Buffalo Bills

FAU all-time leading rusher Devin Singletary was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The all-time leading rusher in Florida Atlantic history is headed to Buffalo.

Former FAU running back Devin Singletary was the 74th overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in the third round of Friday night's NFL draft.

Singletary rushed for 4,299 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons with the Owls.

The 2017 Conference USA MVP led the nation with 32 rushing touchdowns and 33 overall touchdowns as a sophomore. Only Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders (37 in 1987) and Wisconsin's Montee Ball (33 in 2011) had more single-season rushing touchdowns in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Although he fell short of his rushing and touchdown totals in 2018, Singletary was still a first-team C-USA player and finished his college career with the eighth-most rushing touchdowns in FBS history.

Singletary is the first FAU running back to be drafted since Alfred Morris was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2012.

