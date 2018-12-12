FAU running back Devin Singletary leaving early to enter NFL draft

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic's all-time leading rusher is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Junior running back Devin Singletary made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

"After much prayer and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the NFL draft," Singletary wrote in a message to FAU fans.

Singletary rushed for 4,299 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons with the Owls.

The 2017 Conference USA MVP led the nation with 32 rushing touchdowns and 33 overall touchdowns as a sophomore. Only Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders (37 in 1987) and Wisconsin's Montee Ball (33 in 2011) had more single-season rushing touchdowns in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Although he fell short of his rushing and touchdown totals in 2018, Singletary was still a first-team C-USA player and finishes his career with the eighth-most rushing touchdowns in FBS history.

"I hope I left a lasting impression on the university, football program and the entire community," Singletary wrote. "As I take the next step in to my career, I will continue to represent FAU in the right way and you will forever be in my heart."

