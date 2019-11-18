FAU tight end Harrison Bryant named semifinalist for John Mackey Award

Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant is among the nation's top tight ends in college football.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Florida Atlantic football player is a semifinalist for a national award.

FAU senior Harrison Bryant was named a semifinalist Monday for the John Mackey Award, presented to the top tight end in college football.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Georgia native leads the Owls with 708 receiving yards on 48 catches. He has also scored two touchdowns, including a 5-yard touchdown in the last game against rival Florida International.

Bryant's total receptions and receiving yards also lead the nation among tight ends.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.